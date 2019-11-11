Companies in Carlow & Kilkenny are being warned about invoice fraud

Gardaí are warning people to be aware of invoice fraud after two companies were targeted for over 650-thousand euro.

Investigators say there’s been a notable increase in this type of crime in recent weeks.

Gardai say criminals send emails to businesses pretending to be one of their suppliers, requesting a change of bank details for payment to accounts which are controlled by the criminals.

Detective Chief Superintendent Pat Lordan says there’s not much that can be done if you transfer the money: