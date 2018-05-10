Competition for employees of Carlow and Kilkenny businesses to take place next month
Competition for employees of Carlow and Kilkenny businesses to take place next month

Employees of local businesses will do battle next month in a brand new team building challenge.

The Inter-Firm competition is an initiative of the local Chambers of Commerce in Kilkenny and Carlow in association with KCLR.

Called CORE 2018 -its all set to happen at Castlecomer Discovery park on June 2018.

Carlow Chamber CEO Brian O’Farrell says the positve wellbeing aspect should make it very attractive.

