KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Competition for employees of Carlow and Kilkenny businesses to take place next month
Employees of local businesses will do battle next month in a brand new team building challenge.
The Inter-Firm competition is an initiative of the local Chambers of Commerce in Kilkenny and Carlow in association with KCLR.
Called CORE 2018 -its all set to happen at Castlecomer Discovery park on June 2018.
Carlow Chamber CEO Brian O’Farrell says the positve wellbeing aspect should make it very attractive.