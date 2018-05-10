Competition for employees of Carlow and Kilkenny businesses to take place next month

Employees of local businesses will do battle next month in a brand new team building challenge.

The Inter-Firm competition is an initiative of the local Chambers of Commerce in Kilkenny and Carlow in association with KCLR.

Called CORE 2018 -its all set to happen at Castlecomer Discovery park on June 2018.

Carlow Chamber CEO Brian O’Farrell says the positve wellbeing aspect should make it very attractive.