Complacency now the biggest challenge to avoiding a resurgence of Covid-19 here says acting Chief Medical Officer

The acting Chief Medical Officer’s warning complacency’s now the biggest challenge to avoiding a resurgence of Covid-19 here.

Dr. Ronan Glynn’s urging people to remain vigilant as the pandemic accelerates globally.

And DCU professor, Anthony Staines, says every compromise we make adds to the risk:

“I wouldn’t go to a nightclub now and I don’t feel that many people would want to, I wouldn’t go to a crowded pub now and a crowded restaurant, there’s a lot of agitation about one metres and two metres” he said.

“The plain fact is that one metres is better than no metres, two metres is better than one metre, so if we go for one metre social distancing we’ll pay a price for that in terms of control of the illness”.