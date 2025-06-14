A local councillor says up to 50 set down spaces mainly for taxis and coaches will be available at the new transport hub in Ferrybank.

Cllr Pat Dunphy, who received an update from Waterford City and County Council in relation to the provision of parking spaces, says these will be in addition to the 200 confirmed spaces for parking.

It comes as concerns have been raised as to whether the current provision will be sufficent.

Speaking to KCLR News, Cllr. Dunphy is sceptical that this will be enough,

“They’re putting set down spaces, mainly for buses and coaches as I was saying there, and you have staff as well, you have the Bus Eireann staff will be going there as well, so the car parking spaces that we were looking at on the visit recently will probably be used up for that end of it.”