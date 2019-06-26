Concerns Over Lack of Secondary Schools in Kilkenny

Thursday 26th June

A local TD has asked the Education Minister what plans are in place for another secondary school in Kilkenny city.

Speaking in the Dáil yesterday Kathleen Funchion addressed Minister Joe McHugh urging him to take on board her concerns about a lack of places for students particularly in the eastern part of the city.

Deputy Funchion says children currently attending Educate Together at primary level do not have that option at second level.