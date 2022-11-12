Concerns raised for the future of Yulefest

Kilkenny’s Christmas Festival could be the latest to fall by the wayside.

The Christmas Festival, which features markets on the parade as well as a variety of events and activities throughout the month of December, will take place this year, but concerns were raised at the Kilkenny City MD budget meeting that it may not take place next year.

Tim Butler, Director of Services for Kilkenny County Council, stated that a reduction in local live performance funding from the Department of Arts, as well as reduced Covid funding, has contributed to concerns about the festival’s future.

However, Tim Butler told KCLR News that there will be a provision for Christmas lighting next year.

He said “We’ve been through the budget with the members this year, so at the moment the only provision we have in is for Christmas lights and for I suppose, a little bit of animation around the towns and villages, but the community grants and all that for Yulefest that we give out to some of the towns and villages, that may not be available to us either”