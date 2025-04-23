There are concerns over the impact reported job cuts at Intel could have on its Irish operations.

Bloomberg News is reporting the technology company plans to slash 20 percent of its global workforce this week.

Intel employs nearly 5 thousand people across Ireland with the majority based in Leixlip in County Kildare.

Its been a key employer here since 1989 quickly becoming the base for all European manufacturing operations.

Today’s announcement of layoffs are understood to be part of a strategy to refocus on an engineering driven culture.

The question now is how exactly this will impact the Irish branch who is responsible for the high volume manufacturing of chips.