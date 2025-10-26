We’re being asked to consider all care options this bank holiday weekend before presenting to the local Emergency Department.

Of course the team at St Luke’s General Hospital’s will be on hand to help those who need it but they and the HSE are asking that you look at other options if suitable to your situation, including GPs, pharmacists and the CareDoc out-of-hours service.

Those who do find themselves at an ED will be prioritised in terms of clinical need with wait times likely for those seeking non-urgent care.

If you’re unsure when to present at an ED you can check here while there’s advice on how to treat certain illnesses at home here.

Added to that, if your concern is one of mental health the HSE has a free text service on 50808 which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also check out www.YourMentalHealth.ie or Freephone the information line on (1800) 111 888 any time, day or night.