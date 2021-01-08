Construction work to continue at St Luke’s through lockdown

The building work at St Luke’s will continue during the level 5 Lockdown.

Minister Malcolm Noonan has confirmed that work on the new ward is being deemed essential and can go ahead despite the restrictions.

All construction sites that aren’t listed as essential are shutting down now until the lockdown’s lifted – 6pm(Friday) was the deadline.

Minister Noonan’s been telling KCLR News that the completion of the €30m project as soon as possible is very important.

Meanwhile, there’s 84 St Luke’s staff members off work due to the virus at the moment

Local TDs were told about the ongoing issues at the local hospital at a meeting with management yesterday.

The HSE says it’s concerned about the pressure on hospitals as the number of Covid-19 patients continues to rise.