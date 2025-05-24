The construction of the new Sustainable Transport Bridge connecting Ferrybank in Kilkenny with Waterford City Centre has been paused.

The two middle sections, which include a modern bascule, or drawbridge, design, have been lifted into place in recent days but works have been paused for the remaining sections connecting the bridge to the South Quay and also the North Quay.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waterford City and County Council says there will be a pause before the last two sections are lifted into place awaiting favourable weather conditions as health and safety is the highest priority for all those working on this project.

The new bridge weighs over 1,000 tonnes and is set to become a key part of Waterford’s sustainable transport network, carrying cyclists, and pedestrians.

It is expected to open to the public in late 2026, marking a major step forward in the regeneration of the North Quays in Ferrybank.