Consumers are being told to stop using certain models of air fryers immediately, with thousands of the appliances recalled.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission says almost 60,000 of the affected ‘Tower’ models have been sold here.

A manufacturing defect, which could cause the appliance to overheat, potentially leaded to a fire, have been uncovered.

No incidents have been reported in Ireland to date but there have been incidents in the UK.