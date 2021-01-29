Container of supplies due to leave Kilkenny for Belarus today

A Kilkenny man’s 65th trip to Belarus may still be on hold, but aid finally leaves today.

Chernobyl Children International‘s regular deliveries have been hugely impacted by the Pandemic, Brexit and a global container shortage.

In recent days however one’s become available and has been filled by long-standing local volunteer Jim Kavanagh who’s driven supplies to the region 64 times to date.

Though he’s hoping to make the next landmark trip when he can, he and other family members have been focusing their efforts on preparing this load which should reach its destination by Valentine’s Day.

