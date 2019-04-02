KCLR News
Design contract signed for new Urlingford Fire Station
The contract for the design of a brand new fire station for Urlingford has now been signed.
The station which is currently in the town has previously been described as not fit for purpose.
There are about eight members of the fire service in Urlingford at the moment.
The design contract was issued by the council and officially signed on Monday.
North Kilkenny councillor Michael McCarthy says they’re hoping funding will now be granted soon.