Specialist contractor brought in to remove carcass from Carlow river

It could be several days before the body of a dead horse can be removed from the river in Carlow Town.

The water levels are still quite high after recent flooding so Carlow County Council have had to bring in a specialist contractor with the local authority picking up the tab.

They are assessing how to remove the carcass safely and will attempt to remove it when it is safe to do so.

The body can be seen near the Weir on the Burrin Road.

It’s not known if it was dumped there or if the animal drowned accidentally in the floods.