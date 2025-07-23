Security concerns flagged in relation to Chinese surveillance cameras were queried by Kilkenny county council.

A report by The Journal Investigates reveals 151 Hikvision cameras are installed in 17 locations in Kilkenny.

There are thousands more around the country too, despite multiple warnings from security experts over potential foreign access to critical infrastructure.

Reporter Patricia Devlin told KCLR that the local authority in Kilkenny did actually get a response from the suppliers:

“They received a letter from Hikvision UK and Ireland, who told them that no reputable organisation had actually found any vulnerabilities in their devices”

However, question marks remain as the cameras have been banned from sensitive government sites in the UK, United States and Australia.