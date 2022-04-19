Convent in Kilkenny turned around within one week to house 100 Ukrainian refugees

Carlow and Kilkenny are pulling out all the stops to support those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Communities across both counties have been working hard volunteering their time and expertise to prepare accommodation in buildings – some of which have been repurposed, like the community centre in Ballon which is now serving as a Rest Centre for refugees.

While other premises are not currently in use and so are being put to use. (Hear local councillor David Fitzgerald on KCLR about this recently here).

In recent days rooms were fixed up at the St John of God convent in Kilkenny to cater for 100 people in a project coordinated by Kilkenny Civil Defence. (See more photos from them below).

Officer Katherine Peacock has been telling KCLR News they had a lot of help: