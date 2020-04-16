Catch UpKCLR Live

Cookery: Anne Neary’s Cupcakes and Carrot Cake

Christine Tobin Christine Tobin 16/04/2020
Anne Neary of Ryeland House Cookery School in Kilkenny chats about food on KCLR Live every Thursday morning.

Anne Neary’s cupcake recipe
Cup cakes are here to stay so get cooking them for any occasion.

Ingredients:
* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) sugar
* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) butter
* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) of self raising flour
* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) approx 4 Eggs
* 1 tsp vanilla extracts

Method
Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan-oven/Gas mark 4.
Sieve the flour into a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients.
Beat for approx 3 mins until nice and creamy.
Now add the cocoa mixture and mix again.
Butter some muffin tins and put a good tbsp mixture in each case.
Place in the oven and cook for 20 mins approx.
Leave to cool and then ice.

Suggested icings:
* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) icing
* 110gr butter
* boiling water
Put the icing sugar and butter in a bowl and beat until creamy finally add 2tbl boiling water.
Use to decorate cakes.

Anne Neary’s Carrot Cake

Around a long time but still a favourite.
Serves 12-14

Ingredients:

  • 250g/9oz plain flour
  • ¾ tsp salt
  • 1½ tsp baking powder
  • 2 tsp ground cinnamon
  • 250g/9oz carrots, freshly grated
  • 75g/3oz desiccated coconut
  • 400g/14oz can of pineapple, well drained and chopped
  • 50g/2oz pecan or walnuts, chopped
  • 4 eggs
  • 350g/12oz sugar
  • 200ml/7fl oz vegetable oi

Icing:

  • 225g/8oz cream cheese, at room temp
  • 75g/3oz unsalted butter
  • 3 tsp finely grated orange zest
  • 1 tsp vanilla essence
  • 560g/1¼lb sifted icing sugar

To decorate

  • candied orange peel, finely sliced, and ground cinnamon, to decorate

Method

Preheat oven to 160C/145C fan-oven/Gas mark 3.
Grease and line a 10in baking tin, sift together the first 5 ingredients, and set aside. Mix together the carrot, pineapple and pecan nuts in a separate bowl.
Place the eggs, sugar and oil in a large bowl and beat until mixed. Fold in flour and mix then fold the carrot mixture until well mixed.
Spoon the mixture into the tin and bake for 50-60 mins or until cooked through. Remove from the oven and leave in the tin for 15 mins then turn on to a wire rack to cool.
To make icing
Place the cream cheese and unsalted butter in a large bowl and beat until creamy. Add the icing sugar, orange rind and vanilla essence, spread evenly on top of cake.
Decorate with orange peel and cinnamon.

