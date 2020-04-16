Cookery: Anne Neary’s Cupcakes and Carrot Cake

Anne Neary’s cupcake recipe

Cup cakes are here to stay so get cooking them for any occasion.

Ingredients:

* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) sugar

* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) butter

* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) of self raising flour

* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) approx 4 Eggs

* 1 tsp vanilla extracts

Method

Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan-oven/Gas mark 4.

Sieve the flour into a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients.

Beat for approx 3 mins until nice and creamy.

Now add the cocoa mixture and mix again.

Butter some muffin tins and put a good tbsp mixture in each case.

Place in the oven and cook for 20 mins approx.

Leave to cool and then ice.

Suggested icings:

* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) icing

* 110gr butter

* boiling water

Put the icing sugar and butter in a bowl and beat until creamy finally add 2tbl boiling water.

Use to decorate cakes.

Anne Neary’s Carrot Cake

Around a long time but still a favourite.

Serves 12-14

Ingredients:

250g/9oz plain flour

¾ tsp salt

1½ tsp baking powder

2 tsp ground cinnamon

250g/9oz carrots, freshly grated

75g/3oz desiccated coconut

400g/14oz can of pineapple, well drained and chopped

50g/2oz pecan or walnuts, chopped

4 eggs

350g/12oz sugar

200ml/7fl oz vegetable oi

Icing:

225g/8oz cream cheese, at room temp

75g/3oz unsalted butter

3 tsp finely grated orange zest

1 tsp vanilla essence

560g/1¼lb sifted icing sugar

To decorate

candied orange peel, finely sliced, and ground cinnamon, to decorate

Method

Preheat oven to 160C/145C fan-oven/Gas mark 3.

Grease and line a 10in baking tin, sift together the first 5 ingredients, and set aside. Mix together the carrot, pineapple and pecan nuts in a separate bowl.

Place the eggs, sugar and oil in a large bowl and beat until mixed. Fold in flour and mix then fold the carrot mixture until well mixed.

Spoon the mixture into the tin and bake for 50-60 mins or until cooked through. Remove from the oven and leave in the tin for 15 mins then turn on to a wire rack to cool.

To make icing

Place the cream cheese and unsalted butter in a large bowl and beat until creamy. Add the icing sugar, orange rind and vanilla essence, spread evenly on top of cake.

Decorate with orange peel and cinnamon.