Cookery: Anne Neary’s Cupcakes and Carrot Cake

Anne Neary’s cupcake recipe
Cup cakes are here to stay so get cooking them for any occasion.
Ingredients:
* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) sugar
* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) butter
* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) of self raising flour
* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) approx 4 Eggs
* 1 tsp vanilla extracts
Method
Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan-oven/Gas mark 4.
Sieve the flour into a large bowl and add the remaining ingredients.
Beat for approx 3 mins until nice and creamy.
Now add the cocoa mixture and mix again.
Butter some muffin tins and put a good tbsp mixture in each case.
Place in the oven and cook for 20 mins approx.
Leave to cool and then ice.
Suggested icings:
* 225g/8oz(1/2 lb) icing
* 110gr butter
* boiling water
Put the icing sugar and butter in a bowl and beat until creamy finally add 2tbl boiling water.
Use to decorate cakes.
Anne Neary’s Carrot Cake
Around a long time but still a favourite.
Serves 12-14
Ingredients:
- 250g/9oz plain flour
- ¾ tsp salt
- 1½ tsp baking powder
- 2 tsp ground cinnamon
- 250g/9oz carrots, freshly grated
- 75g/3oz desiccated coconut
- 400g/14oz can of pineapple, well drained and chopped
- 50g/2oz pecan or walnuts, chopped
- 4 eggs
- 350g/12oz sugar
- 200ml/7fl oz vegetable oi
Icing:
- 225g/8oz cream cheese, at room temp
- 75g/3oz unsalted butter
- 3 tsp finely grated orange zest
- 1 tsp vanilla essence
- 560g/1¼lb sifted icing sugar
To decorate
- candied orange peel, finely sliced, and ground cinnamon, to decorate
Method
Preheat oven to 160C/145C fan-oven/Gas mark 3.
Grease and line a 10in baking tin, sift together the first 5 ingredients, and set aside. Mix together the carrot, pineapple and pecan nuts in a separate bowl.
Place the eggs, sugar and oil in a large bowl and beat until mixed. Fold in flour and mix then fold the carrot mixture until well mixed.
Spoon the mixture into the tin and bake for 50-60 mins or until cooked through. Remove from the oven and leave in the tin for 15 mins then turn on to a wire rack to cool.
To make icing
Place the cream cheese and unsalted butter in a large bowl and beat until creamy. Add the icing sugar, orange rind and vanilla essence, spread evenly on top of cake.
Decorate with orange peel and cinnamon.