”Coping with Coronavirus” author says to cut down on media consumption to help anxiety

If the coronavirus crisis is making you overly anxious then you should cut down on your media consumption.

That’s the advice from the Professor of Psychiatry at Trinity College in Dublin for KCLR listeners.

Psychiatrist Brendan Kelly has written the e-book ”Coping with Coronavirus”.

And he’s told KCLR that we must try not to obsess about the global crisis. He said “Repeatedly clicking and refreshing web pages as new statistics are released is not good”.

“One the of key pieces of advice is to limit that kind of thing to twice a day only, fifteen minutes in the morning and the evening and between times not to concern ourselves with the great big global crisis because that’s too much to carry around in our heads and we would limit ourselves on how the pandemic impacts on our everyday lives, our work, our families, our friends”.