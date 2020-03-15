Coronavirus: Restaurants, pubs in Carlow and Kilkenny close their doors “for the foreseeable future”

A number of pubs and restaurants in Kilkenny and Carlow have closed their doors in anticipation of a ‘lockdown’ to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Similar measures are already in place in Italy, France and Spain.

The move comes after a government announcement banning large public gatherings – 100 people indoors and 500 outdoors. Although pubs were not among facilities that must close, a growing number have received criticism as crowds gathered in them over the weekend.

Among the closures in Kilkenny are Paris Texas, Kyteler’s Inn, John Cleere’s, Billy Byrne’s, Steppes Bar (Callan) Fragola Café and Barrows Keep restaurant. The Foundry, Tower Live, Tully’s and more have all closed for the foreseeable future in Carlow.

As it stands, measures are in place to restrict movements until 29 March though that date is under constant review.

Paris Texas owner Pat Crotty told KCLR news on Sunday morning that “the outbreak needs to be taken seriously, sooner rather than later.”

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has also asked anyone who’s been on a night out this weekend to avoid physical contact with older people or those with chronic illnesses