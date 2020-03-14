Holidays or travel booked in Europe this month? A “high degree of caution” is being urged before travel

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising people to exercise “high degree of caution” in going to any EU member state.

In a tweet last night, Tanaiste Simon Coveney however said that his advice does NOT include the UK.

NB TRAVEL ADVICE: In light of rapidly changing conditions & restrictions across a number of EU countries, my Dept is now advising people to exercise “a high degree of caution” before deciding to travel to other EU States. We will continue to update advice. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/5ai8U4SGiH — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) March 13, 2020

From today, US president Donald Trump’s plan to exclude people from 26 mainland nations in Europe comes into effect.

Currently Ireland and the UK are not on the list of countries included.

The action @POTUS is taking to deny entry to foreign nationals who have been in coronavirus-affected areas will keep Americans safe & save lives. These are not easy decisions but they are required. I will issue guidance within 48 hours outlining details.https://t.co/KYXE7JKswC pic.twitter.com/zgi6r5FoZq — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 12, 2020

But yesterday the US president indicated that in light of escalation in the number of reported cases, the ban could be extended to include the UK.

Those with preexisting travel or holiday bookings should contact their respective travel agents or airlines prior to travel.