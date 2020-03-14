KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Holidays or travel booked in Europe this month? A “high degree of caution” is being urged before travel

The news comes as more flights are grounded across Europe.

Ken McGuire 14/03/2020
Airport terminal. Photo: Skitterphoto/Pexels
Airport terminal. Photo: Skitterphoto/Pexels

The Department of Foreign Affairs is advising people to exercise “high degree of caution” in going to any EU member state.

In a tweet last night, Tanaiste Simon Coveney however said that his advice does NOT include the UK.

From today, US president Donald Trump’s plan to exclude people from 26 mainland nations in Europe comes into effect.

Currently Ireland and the UK are not on the list of countries included.

But yesterday the US president indicated that in light of escalation in the number of reported cases, the ban could be extended to include the UK.

Those with preexisting travel or holiday bookings should contact their respective travel agents or airlines prior to travel.

