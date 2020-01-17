Council and Gardaí to meet over animal cruelty in Kilkenny

Gardaí, council officials, and elected representatives will meet today about animal cruelty in Kilkenny.

The private gathering was called after the treatment of animals, particularly horses, was brought up at a meeting of the city councillors last Friday.

On New Year’s Day a horse had to be put down after being found in land near the Hebron Road Roundabout.

Environment Director of Services in Kilkenny County Council, Seán McKeown will be among those attending today.

He told KCLR “The meeting will discuss the incidents that have arisen in recent months in connection with horses, the number of horses seized by the local authority under the Control of Horses Act in recent months, the number of horses found in poor condition and discuss what additional actions the local authority may need to take”.