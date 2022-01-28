Council confident of funding to re-work busy Kilkenny road junction in Carlow

A major redevelopment of the roundabout on the Kilkenny Road in Carlow is expected to be done this year.

Carlow County Council have confirmed that they are confident they will get a quarter of a million Euro in funding from the government to re-work the busy junction near Tyndall College.

Recommendations are expected from the consultants next month and it could revert back to a T-junction.

But that’s not a move Councillor John Cassin would favour at the busy junction.

He’s told KCLR news that there’s probably more scope for a ‘better-worked’ roundabout than a return to a T-junction:

“I would prefer to see maybe a bigger roundabout and maybe reconfiguring the road which is possible because the council has purchased a piece of land there”

It’s hoped the work could start by September or October pending approval and be finished before Christmas.