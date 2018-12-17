Council crews on alert for more flooding with further rain forecast

Carlow and Kilkenny County Councils say they are as prepared as they can be for more heavy rainfall.

Road and water crews were working hard all weekend to deal with Storm Deirdre.

Main Street in Graignamanagh was closed for about four hours on Saturday after the Duiske burst it’s banks but all the other roads were kept open despite the severe spot flooding in places.

More heavy rain is being forecast for tonight with further floods expected.

Kilkenny County Council Director of Services Tim Butler says areas in Graignamanagh, Inistioge, Thomastown, Carrigeen and along the N24 areas will all be closely monitored following weekend flooding.

The high water levels in the Barrow and Burren rivers are the main concern in Carlow ahead of the expected rain.

Both rose by about half a metre during Deirdre and will be closely monitored by the local authority overnight.

Dan McInerney from Carlow County Council says he hopes tonight it won’t be as bad as was feared.