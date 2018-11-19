Council launches new campaign to tackle problem of dog poo in Kilkenny

A new campaign (#POOP – Poop off our pavements) has launched as part of efforts to tackle dog poo in Kilkenny.

It’s hoped it will get more people to acknowledge there is a problem and change behaviour.

Mary Cashin is with the Environment section of the county council and explains they are offering vouchers as an incentive to people to get on board with this campaign.

Locals are being reminded that not picking up after your dogs is an offence and those who fail to do so can face an on-the-spot fine of €150 or a maximum fine of €3,000 in court.