Council to introduce policy on anti social behaviour in Carlow

Anti-social behaviour in Carlow’s local authority estates is a big enough issue that a strong message needs to go out.

Cathaoirleach of the County Council, Brian O’Donoghue says he expects a policy dealing specifically with Anti-Social Behaviour to be approved by council members at their meeting this afternoon.

It adds to the original policy and strengthens the council’s position regarding anti-social behaviour.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor O’Donoghue says it’s for the protection of all their tenants.