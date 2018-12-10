Council to introduce policy on anti social behaviour in Carlow
KCLR NewsNews & Sport

Council to introduce policy on anti social behaviour in Carlow

KCLR96FM News & Sport 9 hours ago
Less than a minute

Anti-social behaviour in Carlow’s local authority estates is a big enough issue that a strong message needs to go out.

Cathaoirleach of the County Council, Brian O’Donoghue says he expects a policy dealing specifically with Anti-Social Behaviour to be approved by council members at their meeting this afternoon.

It adds to the original policy and strengthens the council’s position regarding anti-social behaviour.

Speaking to KCLR News, Councillor O’Donoghue says it’s for the protection of all their tenants.

KCLR96FM News & Sport

© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close