Kilkenny County Council meetings could soon be livestreamed after a motion was brought forward by Councillor Seán Ó hArgáin at this weeks meeting.

With 13 other local authorities already doing so, he feels it’s time for Kilkenny to follow suit.

Cllr Ó hArgáin stated that livestreaming would allow the public to stay informed, especially those unable to attend meetings in person.

He told KCLR news why this step needs to be taken.

“Thirteen of the councils in the country now have full livestreaming facilities, and also keep an archive of the old debates that there were, so you can find out what happened about a particular issue, about a water scheme in Bennettsbridge, that took place five months ago or longer ago, you can go into the archive and check it out.

He concluded by noting that “I think that’s fundamental to the way that people are accessing politics now, young people are accessing news and politics through their phones, and we should provide that fundamental and basic facility for people.”