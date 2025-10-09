Safety measures need to be installed on a notorious county Kilkenny road as a matter of urgency.

That’s the call from a Callan councillor who believes safer crossings are needed for those trying to move between the town and the Westcourt Business Park on the other side of the bypass.

One woman died in an incident on the N76 earlier this year and there have been a number of crashes too.

Funding hoped from Transport Infrastructure Ireland for upgrades haven’t been realised but Cllr Joe Lyons says there is a way of providing a safe pass;