KCLR News
Councillor Will Patten says Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael excluded other Carlow councillors from rate increase decision
The commercial rates are going up by 5% in Carlow next year as a result of rising costs.
Labours Will Patten says Fianna Fail and Fine Gael excluded other carlow councillors from the decision making process ahead of a rates increase.
A three-percent rise was voted through unanimously in Kilkenny but four Carlow councillors abstained at their meeting on Friday.
Councillor Patton says from what he could gather ” the ruling bloc of Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael had already decided that they were going to go along with the managments request for a 5% rates rise and it was pretty much a fait accompli.”