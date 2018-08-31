Councillors agree to change ‘My Carlow’ plans but Tullow St will still have less parking spaces

Significant changes are now going to be made to the plans to rejuvenate Carlow’s town centre.

A meeting of council members was held yesterday where the My Carlow plans were discussed.

The public had been invited to make submissions and suggest any alterations that should be made.

Along with adding to the number of streets that it covers, Upper Tullow Street will now also remain a two-way system which is being welcomed.

However, Councillor Fintan Phelan says they still plan on reducing parking spaces which he says is a concern.