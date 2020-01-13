Councillors in Carlow to be asked to enact Life Saving Equipment Bill

“Destroying a defibrillator or lifebuoy can lead to an unnecessary death.”

That’s the warning coming from a Carlow Councillor who is calling on the government to enact the Life Saving Equipment bill that’s been stalled for some time.

Anyone found guilty of damaging or stealing these items could then face up to five years in prison and a fine of up to 50,000 euro.

Councillor Will Paton says there have been a couple of incidents involving damaged defibrillators recently.