Councillors vote not to increase Carlow Property Tax

There will be no changes to Local Property Tax in Carlow for 2021.

The majority of Carlow County Council’s elected members today voted not to increase the tax, despite their projected budget deficit of €4.8 million.

Their decision goes against the advice of Chief Executive Kathleen Holohan and Head of Finance Pat Delaney, who both recommended a 15% hike in LPT.

It follows a 5% increase on the payment last year.

“We felt as the leading group on the council that it would be unfair on people to increase their property tax this year, particularly when people are struggling and they’re going to continue with struggles into next year. So the proposal I made today was that we would not increase their tax. So to be clear, the tax that an individual pays this year will be the very same next year.”

Meanwhile, Kilkenny County Council also voted to keep their LPT rate the same at their monthly meeting last week.