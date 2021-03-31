Countdown’s on to slight easing of restrictions in Carlow, Kilkenny and beyond
Read An Taoiseach Micheál Martin's speech and more
People will be allowed to travel within their own counties in 11 days’ time, or 20km from their home if crossing county boundaries.
Social meet-ups will also be allowed outdoors with one other household from April 12th.
Golf courses, tennis courts and visitor attractions are all set to open from April 26th, when the cap on funerals will increase to 25.
Hotels and B&Bs are likely to reopen in June and all-Ireland travel is set to resume in July.
Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien says residential construction will resume on April 12th, after a 13-week shutdown.
Meanwhile, read An Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s statement from last evening below.
Retailer Reaction
Retailers say they’re “deeply shocked and disappointed” at the decision not to allow click and collect services until May.
Managing Director of Retail Excellence, Duncan Graham, says the decision’s not proportionate to the threat posed by the virus.
He says not allowing it to resume will have a negative impact on the industry.
Vaccine
The government has defended changes to the vaccine roll-out that have been strongly criticised by sectors which believe they should be given priority.
The new model will see people vaccinated based on age after the over-70s, medically vulnerable and those with underlying conditions have been taken care of.
It means groups like gardaí, teachers and family carers that had been pushing for early vaccination won’t get it.
Deputy Chief Medical Officer Dr Ronan Glynn says they’re following scientific advice.
Meanwhile, the first vaccine bonuses are now in place for people who’ve had both injections.
It means those who are fully vaccinated will be able to meet indoors with another vaccinated household.
More societal benefits are to follow for vaccinated people in the coming months.
The Figures
The number of people in public hospitals with Covid-19 has dropped to its lowest level in three months.
290 people are receiving treatment, a drop of 20 in the past 24 hours.
65 people are in intensive care, the lowest number since early January. One of these is at the unit in St Luke’s General, among two people with the virus there while two others are suspected cases.
It comes as 14 deaths were confirmed last evening with 368 new cases, six in Carlow and none in Kilkenny.
In the UK
Those in England who have been cocooning due to the spread of Covid-19 will no longer be advised to do it after today.
The numbers of infections and patients in hospitals there have declined dramatically in recent weeks.
But they are still being urged to keep social contacts at low levels and to work from home where possible.
Meanwhile, it’s been suggested that wearing face masks and social distancing measures should be strengthened as Covid restrictions are eased.
Researchers in the UK have used mathematical equations to look at how the virus will spread in different scenarios.
They acknowledge lockdowns have a stronger impact on controlling the spread, but say things including hand washing are cheap alternatives.
Speech by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin: