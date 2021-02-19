Counter service at one Carlow An Post branch is not closing

An Post says it’s not closing down the counter service at the sorting office in Graiguecullen.

Concerns had been raised locally that the service was at risk.

But in a statement to KCLR An Post says it has ”No current plans to remove the counter service at Graiguecullen”.

The company says it’s constantly seeking to improve the efficiency of the service it provides both in terms of general customer service and in the context of the current Covid pandemic.

And the statement points out that a full range of mail and parcel services is also available at other post offices in the area.