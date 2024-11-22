A local road blackspot’s a step closer to realignment.

Leagh Bends on the N80 have seen a number of serious road crashes, some fatal, with calls for the stretch to be made safer.

Carlow County Council received funding to look at designs for that with the focus on a 3km section between Castletown Cross and Graiguenaspiddoge Cross.

Director Of Services with the local authority Padraig O’Gorman told KCLR News; “We’re now at the stage where our Chief Executive Coilín O’Reilly has signed the approval to lodge the CPO compulsory purchase order to An Bord Pleanála and also he’ll be signing in the next few days a Chief Executive’s order to submit the final designs to An Bord Pleanála for their consideration”.