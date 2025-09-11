A community hub for everyone – that’s what the people of Leighlinbridge are banding together to provide.

They’ve been well served by their parish centre and nearby ‘SuperBowl’ sports grounds but more room and facilities are needed, preferably under one roof.

Plans are underway to build a new community hub that would include dressing rooms for Naomh Bríd and Vale Wanderers clubs with spaces to meet other needs of those living locally.

A large crowd turned up at the parish centre last night for a presentation on the proposed building and to hear how its estimated €600,000 price tag will be met.

40% needs to come from fundraising – key to this is an event which will see groupings stage their own versions of well-known films and TV moments all of which will be screened at a Hollywood style gala night due at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel early next year.

KCLR News’ Edwina Grace was in Leighlinbridge for the detail reveal and to hear what the end result would mean to people;