Borris Lacemakers are to showcase their work at the European Parliament.



Two members of the county Carlow group, its Chairperson Margaret Byrne and Betty Thompson, will join from other craftworkers from five countries in travelling to Strasbourg early next month where they’ll participate, display and demonstrate in a dedicated space.

PRO of the local team Brigid Fox says; “We are, naturally, delighted to have this chance to participate in such a prestigious event in such an important venue. Just recently we completed our Heritage Week project ‘Lace on the Village Green’.

“During that time, we had a visit from local MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú who invited two members of our group to Strasbourg where our Lace will be displayed in a space dedicated to craftworkers from five different countries from across the EU”

“Borris Lacemakers are very proud to have been chosen by Cynthia to represent, not only Carlow, but Ireland”.