County Carlow primary school among 186 education centres to join the Creative School initiative

A County Carlow national school’s among 186 education centres to join the Creative School initiative.

St Columba’s NS in Tullow is named as a participant in the Arts Council’s scheme which is designed to provide opportunities for children and young people to build up their artistic and creative skills while learning.

The local group’s one of 132 at primary level to be sent offers to join the programme along with 35 secondaries, ten special schools and five youth reach centres.

It means a fifth of schools in the country have connected to the two-year process since its inception in 2018.

Speaking today at the announcement Director of the Arts Council Maureen Kennelly said; “We warmly welcome our new cohort of 186 schools to Creative Schools. We are delighted that demand for the programme is so strong across the country and we are thrilled to say that by this stage of the programme, 20% of schools in Ireland have connected with us. Working with our partners in the Department of Education, the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media and Creative Ireland, we are looking forward to another school year full of creativity, consultation and exploration”.

Minister for Education Norma Foley TD said “I am delighted to welcome the 186 schools that are coming together to join the Creative Schools initiative 2022. I would like to welcome these new schools into this exciting initiative, and I look forward to seeing how these creative, colourful and captivating projects develop over the coming two years. Through Creative Schools the Department of Education supports critical thinking, cognitive and emotional wellbeing, encouraging a creative environment, without boundaries within the educational space.”