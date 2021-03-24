County Carlow school refurbishment to press ahead

A massive refurbishment of Presentation De La Salle in Bagenalstown is moving ahead.

The tendering process is underway for the planned extension and revamp project at the Carlow school.

It’s part of a larger national scheme called the Devolved Schools Building Programme two.

A framework of project management and design team consultants has already been appointed for the overall programme and the process to appoint teams to specific projects is now underway.

