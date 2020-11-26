County Carlow school to open little later this morning following earlier decision to close

More than 1,300 people were affected by a power outage on the Carlow Laois border this morning.

Businesses & homes in the Graiguecullen and Ballinabranna areas were impacted, with the school in Ballinabranna National School deciding to close due to the lack of heating.

However, with the power back earlier than expected, the school now says it will open at the later time of 10:20am.