County councils warning fines can now be issued for election posters left up around Carlow and Kilkenny

A fine can and will be issued if election posters are left up around Carlow and Kilkenny.

That’s the warning going out to all candidates as the seven days allowed to remove posters passed at midnight last night.

Senior Engineer in Carlow County Council’s Environment Section, Brian O’Donovan has told KCLR News they don’t want to have to issue fines:

“You know, if all comes to all and we have to send out enforcement officers to take down posters, certainly we will be trying to recuperate the costs.

“Our site in Powerstown are taking posters for recycling. We’ve identified a company that can take them, shred them and then actually create new products out of them.

“So at least we have found a use for them and that’s available to all the candidates.”