It’s county final day in Kilkenny: Listen to Bennettsbridge v Ballyhale and Tullaroan v Graigue-Ballycallan

County final day in Kilkenny: Listen to Bennettsbridge v Ballyhale and Tullaroan v Graigue-Ballycallan
The intermediate and senior hurling championship finals are live on KCLR today.

Ken McGuire 2 hours ago
County Final Commentaries in Kilkenny

The October Bank Holiday weekend means county final day in Kilkenny.

Nowlan Park is expecting crowds in the region of 10,000 for Sunday’s double header to decide the intermediate and senior county champions.

At 1pm on KCLR, neighbours Tullaroan and Graigue-Ballycallan go head-to-head in the final of the Michael Lyng Motors Intermediate Hurling Championship.

That game will by followed by the meeting of Bennettsbridge – junior only four seasons ago – and Ballyhale Shamrocks in the final of the St. Canice’s Credit Union Senior Hurling Championship.

Both games are live and exclusive on KCLR, kclrfanzone.com and in the all new KCLR App.

In the event of drawn games today, no extra time will be played. Replays will be fixed for a date as soon as possible.

