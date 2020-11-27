County Kildare factory sold to company in India

Procter and Gamble is selling a Co Kildare toothbrush factory to an Indian company.

Its understood all 400 staff at the Newbridge plant will be kept on under the same pay terms.

Procter and Gamble opened the factory in Newbridge in 1984, making toothbrushes and dental floss for the Irish market.

It’s grown in the years since, and now makes dental care products and razor cartridges for brands including Oral-B and Braun across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Yesterday morning the 400 staff there were called to a video conference in the afternoon.

They were told a subsidiary of an Indian firm called Mapaex, would be taking over when a sale deal closes in the New Year.

The deal includes a ten-year agreement to continue making razors and toothbrushes for P&G’s brands.

Trade union Siptu represents 280 of the workers.

A spokesman for the union says it’s received assurances they’ll be kept on under the same terms.