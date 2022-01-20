County Kilkenny house ransacked after window forced open in Tullamaine, Callan

A house was ransacked with a sum of cash taken earlier this week.

A window was forced open to gain entry to the home in the Tullamaine area of Callan some time on Tuesday evening.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who noticed any suspicious activity in the area or suspicious vehicle to contact them in Callan.

Meanwhile, they’re investigating an aggravated burglary in the Inistioge area, also on Tuesday night.