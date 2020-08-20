County Kilkenny outdoor venue cancels gigs planned for this weekend

It’s been a rollercoaster of a week, in particular for those trying to organise events.

This weekend was set to be a good one for one of Kilkenny’s best known outdoor arenas with two well-known Irish stars set to perform.

Mick Flannery was gearing up to do Friday night while Jack L was down for matinee & evening shows on Saturday.

There was great excitement about all three gigs and tickets were mostly gone.

Then conflicting interpretations of the latest Covid-19 restrictions (read about those here) have led to mixed messages. Organisers wondered if they could go ahead, it looked like they could (as we reported here) but now this evening this news on their Facebook page:

So it looks like it’s not to be. But, no doubt plenty more will be on the way as soon as clearance is given so keep an eye on BallykeffeAmphitheatre.com & an ear on KCLR96fm for more.