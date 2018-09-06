Kilkenny armed robbery suspect due in court in Cilkenny on Thursday
Court appearance for Kilkenny robbery suspect on Thursday

The attempted robbery happened on the outskirts of Kilkenny city on Wednesday.

Carlow Courthouse. Pic - Google Maps

A man in his 20s will appear before a special court sitting today, charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Kilkenny.

The incident occurred at lunchtime on Wednesday when a man, armed with a knife, went into Harrington’s Bookmakers near the Smithlands Shopping Centre in Loughboy.

He was arrested a short time later and charged by Kilkenny Gardaí.

The man is due to appear in court in Carlow on Thursday.

