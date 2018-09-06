KCLR NewsNews & Sport
Court appearance for Kilkenny robbery suspect on Thursday
The attempted robbery happened on the outskirts of Kilkenny city on Wednesday.
A man in his 20s will appear before a special court sitting today, charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Kilkenny.
The incident occurred at lunchtime on Wednesday when a man, armed with a knife, went into Harrington’s Bookmakers near the Smithlands Shopping Centre in Loughboy.
He was arrested a short time later and charged by Kilkenny Gardaí.
The man is due to appear in court in Carlow on Thursday.