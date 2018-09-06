Court appearance for Kilkenny robbery suspect on Thursday

A man in his 20s will appear before a special court sitting today, charged in connection with an attempted armed robbery in Kilkenny.

The incident occurred at lunchtime on Wednesday when a man, armed with a knife, went into Harrington’s Bookmakers near the Smithlands Shopping Centre in Loughboy.

He was arrested a short time later and charged by Kilkenny Gardaí.

The man is due to appear in court in Carlow on Thursday.