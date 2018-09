There’s been a robbery at a bookies in Kilkenny this afternoon.

Local Gardai are on-scene at the moment at Harrington’s Bookmakers in Loughbouy.

It’s understood the robbery was carried out by a lone man at around 1pm.

If anyone saw a man, described as being tall, acting suspiciously in the area around the Smithland Shopping Centre any time this morning up to 1pm – you’re being asked to contact Kilkenny Garda station.