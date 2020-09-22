Covid-19 latest: 334 new cases confirmed with 174 in Dublin

334 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed with 174 of them in Dublin.

There’s no update from NPHET on how many cases, if any, have been found in Carlow or Kilkenny but 23 counties are affected by the latest figures.

Waterford has had six more positive test results and is believed to be one of four counties most at risk of tighter ristrictions being imposed, along with Dublin, Louth and Donegal.

At least some of the rise in Waterford cases over the past fortnight is being linked to a Covid-19 outbreak at a meat factory in South Kilkenny.