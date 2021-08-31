Covid-19: Almost all restrictions set to be lifted by 22 October as live music, events, classes set to return in September

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin has announced almost all Covid-19 restrictions will end on October 22nd, with a move towards personal responsibility.

From Monday next, larger crowds can attend the likes of religious ceremonies and concerts, while communions and confirmations will also return.

Workers will start going back to offices from Monday 20 September, while indoor and outdoor group activities will also be allowed again.

All remaining restrictions aside from mask-wearing in certain settings will be lifted on 22 October.

From 6 September

Specifically, from Monday 6 September, the country will see an easing of restrictions on organised indoor and outdoor events and mass gatherings.

From that date, theatre, music, and live events can take place for vaccinated people which will see

audiences of 60% capacity indoors and

75% capacity outdoors

with 50% capacity allowed at religious services

Live music can also take place in weddings and bars with communications and confirmations allowed to return.

From 20 September

From Monday 20 September restrictions will ease on indoor and outdoor group activities.

These are set to include (but not limited to)

Indoor and outdoor fitness and dance classes

Arcades

Bowling alleys

Indoor sport still under restrictions

After-school activities

Choirs

Bingo halls

A “phased and staggered” return to the office from those still working at home will commence from that date.

From 22 October

A target of 22 October has been set for the following to be lifted –

The legal requirement to prove immunity in order to access indoor hospitality or other events

All remaining restrictions on indoor and outdoor events and activities.

All remaining restrictions on religious or civil ceremonies.

The legal requirements for mask-wearing outdoors and in indoor private settings.

The overall lifting of restrictions on 22 October is dependant on a number of factors, including the numbers in hospitals and 90% of all over 16-year-olds being vaccinated.

Strict COVID guidelines and regulations will be replaced with “personal responsibility” while Digital Covid Certificates will only be needed for international travel and will not be needed to enter a bar or restaurant.