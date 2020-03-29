Covid-19: Irish death toll rises to 46 as a further 200 cases are confirmed on Sunday

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HPSC) has today been informed that 10 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 in Ireland have died, 8 male and 2 female.

6 deaths are located in the east of the country, 3 in the northwest of the country and 1 in the south. The median age of today’s reported deaths is 77.

There have now been 46 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been informed of 200 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland, as at 1pm, Sunday 29 March.

There are now 2,615 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

The total number of cases in Kilkenny stands at 33 while Carlow remains at less than or equal to five, one of the fewest totals in the country.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Friday 27 March (2,216 cases), reveals:

51% are male and 48% are female, with 103 clusters involving 379 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 47 years

564 cases (26%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 77 cases have been admitted to ICU

506 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 1,233 (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 208 cases (9%)

of those for whom transmission status is known, community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 24%, travel abroad accounts for 25%

Preventing the need for intensive care

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“Today, we are informed of a further 10 deaths. Our condolences are with the family and friends of all patients who have died as a result of COVID-19.

“While we continue to build our capacity for intensive care, our strategy remains to prevent people from needing intensive care in the first place.

“We know the virus will not survive if we prevent it from passing among ourselves. The enhanced restrictions announced on Friday aim to slow down and restrict the spread of the virus.”

“We are asking everyone to embrace the new restrictions and follow public health advice to stay home and restrict your movements for the next two weeks. It is in all our hands to interrupt the spread of this virus.”

Blood donations are still required

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, noted that attendance at blood donation clinics is permitted at this time.

“I welcome the measures taken by the Irish Blood Transfusion Board to implement social distancing at their clinics and to maintain the blood supply.

“3,000 blood donations are needed every week to meet demand and the ready availability of this blood for transfusion is vital to the daily treatment of patients in our hospitals.”

View the Department of Health’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Information Dashboard for the latest case information and statistics.

Follow KCLR’s COVID-19 daily news here.