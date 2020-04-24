Covid-19 death toll tops 1,000 as 37 new fatalities reported

The Covid-19 death toll has risen abouve a thousand in the Republic of Ireland after another 37 fatalities were reported.

In total, 1,014 people have died after getting the disease in this country.

577 new cases have been detected, with the total number of positive tests now standing at 18,184.

The latest figures for Carlow and KIlkenny haven’t yet been updated so as far as we know there are 306 local positive test results.

There have been 222 cases confirmed in KIlkenny with 84 in Carlow as of 11am on Thursday.